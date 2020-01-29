The Bloomington City Council is seeking applicants to serve on several boards and commissions for terms beginning in March.
Seats are available on the Creative Placemaking, Human Rights, Sustainability and Parks, Arts and Recreation commissions, as well as the Advisory Board of Health.
Applications are due 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. The council will consider appointments during its Feb. 24 meeting. An interview may be required prior to the appointments.
Applications are available online at tr.im/apply20.
Info: 952-563-8780
