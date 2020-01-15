Dear Karen,
My doctor told me I should start strength training. Do you know how it will help me, and what I should do?
Thanks,
Dave
Dear Dave,
Yes, if you’re not strength training, you definitely should be!
Strength training is not only for those interested in large muscles. In fact, strength, or weight, training has many health benefits in addition to toning.
Strength training helps with weight control. Simply put, muscle burns more calories than fat, even at rest. Strength training helps build muscle. Don’t worry about bulking up, though. In order to develop a bulk, a significant amount of time must be spent in the weight room. More than the recommended three days for weight control.
Strength training also builds bone mass. As we age, we lose about 1% of our bone and muscle strength each year. By stressing our bones and muscles with weight training, they become stronger and bone and muscle loss can be prevented and even reversed. Our balance, coordination and posture improve.
Strength training helps with disease prevention, boosts energy levels and improves your mood. Arthritis, osteoporosis and type 2 diabetes are a few diseases that can be improved with weight training. It also elevates your endorphin levels, is a great antidepressant, helps you sleep better and improves your overall quality of life.
So how much strength training is needed? To achieve significant benefits, training should be done two to three times a week (three is better). All the major muscle groups should be worked. That includes legs, back, chest, shoulders, triceps, biceps and abdominals.
Some multi-muscle group exercises are squats, pushups, lunges, and rows for your back.
The goal for endurance and toning is to fatigue the muscle group you’re working within about 12-15 repetitions. If you can’t lift 12, it’s too heavy. If you can lift 15, it’s too light. Complete one to three sets of each exercise (a set is each time you complete 12-15 repetitions). Be sure to give your muscles a rest period of a couple days so they can recover from the work they performed. This rest period is what helps them become stronger.
Strength training has been called the fountain of youth. Including it in your fitness program will give you more energy, confidence and ease of movement, which will make you feel years younger!
Good luck, and let me know if I can help.
Karen Marcouiller is an Eden Prairie-based certified personal trainer (karenfitnessmn.com)
