Back in August, I heard about the Bloomington Leadership Program, which the city was going to offer again in the fall.
Although I’ve been busy following city government this past year, I wasn’t looking for a leadership opportunity. Instead, I wanted to learn more about who did what at the city, how decisions were made and how the various departments and commissions interact with each other and the community.
During nine sessions from Sept. 26 to Dec. 12, the classes provided an opportunity to “promote civic engagement and develop leaders in the community” and to “break down barriers and misconceptions about local government.”
What the advertisement did not state was that you’d have a lot of fun and meet some really awesome people.
Mayor Gene Winstead helped kick off the program the first night, along with Community Services Director Diann Kirby, whose incredible staff ran this program. The mayor also came back a couple of weeks later to head a panel discussion with Councilmember Dwayne Lowman, State Rep. Andrew Carlson and School Boardmember Dick Bergstrom.
Other nights included City Attorney Melissa Manderschied walking us through the process of drafting a ballot question, similar to the one passed this year that may allow taprooms in the city.
City Manager Jamie Verbrugge led a panel discussion with Parks and Recreation Director Ann Kattreh, Community Development Director Eric Johnson and Police Chief Jeff Potts.
Assistant City Manager Kris Wilson helped explain advisory boards and commissions. After an overview of Roberts Rules of Order, there was a mock council meeting. We were assigned roles (including a heckler), while discussing the merits of charging customers who use plastic bags. Regardless of how we felt about the issue, we had to argue according to our assigned roles. Guiding us through this exercise were Councilmembers Jack Baloga, Tim Busse, Nathan Coulter, Patrick Martin, Shawn Nelson and Lowman.
Outreach and Engagement Coordinator Tracy Smith opened another meeting by sharing with us her role in making sure the city is compliant with Americans with Disability Act standards. The new Racial Equity Coordinator Faith Jackson then talked about how the city is working on issues of equity and inclusion. At the end of that evening, we participated in a “sorting game.” Our class of 23 was sorted five times into various groups, based on arbitrary factors like hair color, blood type, the ability to curl our tongues, whether we were left- or right-handed and, finally, skin tone.
With each sort, we found ourselves in groups with different classmates. It soon became obvious that although we all have various features that differentiate us from one another, those differences are just a small part of us and do not represent the totality of who we are. Indeed, we have more in common than the few external things that seem to separate us.
Although most meetings were on Thursday nights at Bloomington Civic Plaza, our Saturday morning meetings provided a couple of fun alternative venues.
One meeting was at the public works building across the street from Civic Plaza. Public Works Director Karl Keel provided an overview before our tour of the building. After I excitedly climbed up into the cab of one of their huge snow plows, I needed to be rescued by a classmate to get back down. (Thanks David.)
Another meeting was at Fire Station No. 1. We were treated to an interesting and informative presentation by Chief Ulie Seal before excitedly checking out the shiny red fire trucks. We then proceeded with a “speed dating” exercise where we moved from table to table, meeting various representatives from local nonprofits.
Over the years, I’ve been through many programs, classes and team building exercises. This was one of the best I’ve experienced. Emily Larson and Amanda Crombie, two community outreach and engagement coordinators, did an outstanding job of planning the program, keeping us on track, arranging great presenters and breaking up the evenings with a good mix of group presentations and small group interactions.
I highly recommend taking this class to learn more about the city, meet more of our city staff and council members and to make some awesome new friends.
Pam Pommer, a graduate of Lincoln Senior High School, lives in Bloomington, where she enjoys gardening and spending time with her shelties.
