As a year-round soccer coach for more than 30 years, Tony Peszneker found himself looking for new ways to connect with players this spring.
In addition to coaching the Wayzata High girls soccer team the past 30 years, Peszneker has coached traveling soccer in the suburbs even longer. Currently, he is the head coach for the Edina Soccer Club’s Under-16 Premier girls team.
Peszneker and his wife are still in Arizona, as of last week, as they wait for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to open the door for summer sports, Following each high school season, the Pesznekers relocate to Phoenix for the winter. This is the longest they have stayed in Arizona before returning to the Twin Cities.
“Normally, we are back here by April 5 or 6,” Peszneker said. But since practices, games and in-person meetings are shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, the coach saw no reason to rush back.
“I have weekly Zoom meetings with my U16 team,” he said. “It’s difficult for everybody right now, but at least I can give them things to work on by themselves.”
Social distancing is one of the watchwords for fighting the virus. Minnesotans are asked to stay at least 6 feet apart - in grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and, yes, even on the soccer pitch.
“The girls can get with one of their teammates, get outside and kick the ball around,” Peszneker said. “They can stay 20 to 30 yards apart, not just 6 feet. That is the same as golfers going to a driving range.”
Edina’s U16 girls had one tournament prior to the thrust of the pandemic. They flew to Arizona and played in a President’s Day weekend tournament.
“The Edina soccer club is taking the lead from Gov. Walz, and he has extended the Stay-at-Home order until May 18,” Peszneker noted. “Will the season be shortened and abbreviated? We don’t know yet. Hopefully, within a month, we can start.”
As for his high school team, Peszneker is confident the Wayzata Trojans will be ready for the fall. Most of his varsity players compete with Premier level teams during the summer.
“The girls with college soccer aspirations will work every day on their own,” Peszneker said. “Some of the girls want to play on the high school team, but have no dreams beyond that. Hopefully, they are staying in shape this summer.”
If the Wayzata girls miss out on summer soccer due to additional Stay-at-Home extensions, Peszneker hopes they will be ready for the opening of practice the second week of August.
“One of my wishes for this year is that we can start the season healthy,” the coach said. “We have had more injuries than most teams, including some ACLs, the last two years. Once we have the girls on the field, the goal is the same as always - to make them the best they can be.”
Peszneker feels that all of the high school soccer teams will enter the fall “in the same place.” They will be coming off either a partial summer season or no summer season.
Of course, he is hoping for partial.
“Being away from soccer for longer than usual, I am raring to go,” he said.
Most of his players feel the same way.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.