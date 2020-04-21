What kind of teacher was Dick Gaughran in his 30 plus years in the Edina school system?
“Every day, I stood outside the door of my classroom and greeted every kid,” he said. “I realized that not all of them were excited to be at school. But I wanted them to know that I cared about them.”
Gaughran found he had the ability to connect with young people, not only in the classroom, but in sports, as well. He joined the Edina coaching staff in 1965 as an assistant in football, baseball and wrestling, and for most of the time he was in Edina, he coached those three sports.
When Edina High split into Edina-East and Edina-West in the fall of 1972, Gaughran went to the West campus with head football coach Stav Canakes. In addition to coaching football, Gaughran served as head wrestling coach. And a few years later, he became head boys track coach.
“For 30 years, I coached every sports season in Edina,” Gaughran said. In 1992, he left the Edina football program to join Mike Grant at Eden Prairie. Going into the 2020 high school football season, Gaughran, 80, is still helping Grant. The former Edina assistant has quite a collection of state football championship rings, with one at Edina-West in 1978 and 11 since joining the Eden Prairie staff.
“The championships and the records don’t mean as much as the relationships,” Gaughran said. “I was able to coach a lot of great kids in Edina and Eden Prairie. The sport I was coaching at the time was always my favorite.”
Adding up all of his high school sports seasons, Gaughran said the 2020 Eden Prairie football season will be his 144th.
“I began teaching and coaching at Blooming Prairie High School in 1962,” Gaughran said. “I heard that Gene Cherne [one of the football assistants] was leaving Edina, so I applied for the job. After my interview, I had a teaching job and three coaching jobs.”
For most of his time in Edina, Gaughran taught eighth-grade geography and eighth- and ninth-grade history. He said he enjoyed the classroom experience immensely.
On the coaching side, Gaughran said he was lucky to land jobs assisting two hall-of-fame coaches, Canakes and Grant, along with Edina baseball coach Jim Luther.
“Stav Canakes was knowledgeable on both sides of the ball, and the same is true of Mike Grant,” Gaughran said. “Kids never forget coaches like them.”
Not long ago, Gaughran found a special letter in his mailbox at home. It was from a former Edina-West athlete, who had played for coach Gaughran years ago. Gaughran read the letter, and then read it again. The theme was that Gaughran had showed an interest in a boy whom others had ignored or written off. Through his actions, Gaughran helped the boy enjoy football and get through his troubled high school years. The boy grew up to be a prison psychologist and now helps people the same way Gaughran helped him more than 40 years ago.
“I am humbled that he took the time to write,” Gaughran said. “I must have made an impression. Every night when I go to bed, I pray that I will be the kindest person I can be. Whenever I am teaching and coaching, I want to connect with kids and treat them with respect.”
The Coach Who
Made a Difference
Dear Coach Gaughran:
You may not remember me. You were my teacher, coach and driver’s education instructor at Edina-West High School [in the late 1970s]. I was a troubled kid back then - from a broken family, caught up in using drugs, hanging out with the wrong crowd and breaking most of the rules. However, I did enjoy football, which may have been the only constructive activity of my life at that time.
I am writing to say thank you for what you did for me. You probably don’t realize the impact you had on my life and future. I am confident you have had similar impact on many other athletes and students.
Most of the teachers and coaches seemed to hear about my reputation as a troubled and difficult kid, and would respond in a critical or distancing manner. You, however, treated me with respect, kindness and patience - like I was a kid with value. While you referred to me as “The Ornery One,” I knew you had some appreciation for my personal struggles and the anger I was wrestling with. When I defied your authority, you rolled with it and patiently redirected my attention, as you knew I wasn’t really angry at you, but at life. Your manner of relating to me had a profound impact on me. As I look back on it now, I think of you as an Angel from God, sent to help redirect me from a destructive lifestyle.
You probably don’t recall that I became a Christian in 11th grade. I remember once going back to visit you in your classroom, but I am not sure I shared my conversion with you. God changed my life and gave me a purpose. Interestingly, my purpose as an adult has been quite similar to how God used you in my life - to show concern, care and love to those struggling in life. I am a psychologist and have worked 25 years with inmates in the State Prison and Forensic Mental Health Facility, which is part of the state hospital system. I am still inspired by your role model - loving the seemingly unlovable person, who is often angry, rebellious and ornery. Thank you for caring about me, tolerating my struggles and modeling a manner of relating to troubled youth that inspires me today.
[Eden Prairie High football coach] Mike Grant told me you just turned 80. Happy Birthday! I am inspired, once again, to hear that you are still coaching kids. I can imagine you on the field and hope you are doing well. I am sure there are one or two kids just like me who you are influencing today.
Thank you, again, for all you have done for me! You will never be forgotten.
