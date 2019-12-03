By John Sherman
Edina’s boys hockey team faced one of the state’s best lines in a non-conference game Nov. 30 at Braemar Arena, and although the Hornets played well, they lost to Blaine 2-1 in overtime.
“The biggest thing was how well we defender,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said. “Blaine has one outstanding line with Carsen Richels, and we were able to hold that line down. Blaine has two other lines that really compete.”
Freshman Jimmy Clark, Edina’s leading scorer early in the season, netted the Hornets’ only goal.
“The thing with Jimmy is that he is physically and mentally tough enough to compete at this level,” Giles said. “And he’s a complete player, who is very aware in the defensive end.”
Speaking of the defensive end, Edina’s junior goalie, Louden Hogg, was the other standout in the loss to Blaine.
“That was Louden’s best game of the season,” Giles said. “And our whole group played well defensively. We were able to close some gaps.”
Earlier in the week, Edina dropped a 4-3 decision to Benilde-St. Margaret’s at St. Louis Park Rec Center in one of those games that could have gone either way.
“We made a couple key mistakes that night,” Giles said. “We need to continue to make strides that will lead to some big wins.”
Clark scored Edina’s first goal against BSM on a power play from Nick Williams and Jake Boltmann.
Boltmann scored the next Hornet goal with assists from Emmett Wurst and Mark Overman, and then in the third period Jackson Borst scored from Wurst and Overman.
Hogg was tough in goal, stopping 33 of 37 Red Knight shots.
The winning goal was scored midway through the third period by BSM forward Jackson Bisson.
With the losses last week, Edina dropped to 1-3-0 overall. Next for the Hornets is a game against White Bear Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Braemar Arena.
