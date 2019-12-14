A recreation of a frontier Christmas celebration will be hosted this weekend at Bloomington’s historic Pond House.

Recreations of Rev. Gideon Pond presenting excerpts of his 1862 Christmas sermon and a reading of the Christmas story by his wife Agnes will be presented during the celebration, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

Visitors will also have a chance to make paper star ornaments, sing carols while accompanied by a pump organ and enjoy and Christmas treats.

Info: ponddakota.org

