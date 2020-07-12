The postseason celebration for the state-champion Edina High boys swimming and diving team seemingly has no end.
Last week, the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches’ Association named its All-American teams for 2020, and Hornet athletes were well-represented.
Leading Edina’s parade of All-Americans is senior freestyler and captain Charlie Webb. A four-year varsity swimmer, Webb earned four All-American awards this season. He was an individual All-American in the 200-yard freestyle and also earned that status on two freestyle relays. Webb teamed with Mikey Thurk, Gabe Baker and Max Dow to earn the coveted All-American award in the 200 free relay. In the 400 free relay, Edina’s All-American team was comprised of Webb, Baker, Matthew Walker and Jacob Biscan.
Webb won his fourth award - Academic All-America - along with teammates Michael Corbishley, Henry Dorn and Thomas Leibert.
Also earning All-American honors was Edina’s 200-yard medley relay of Keegan Duffy, Kai Taft, Tommy McCarthy and Thurk.
Webb was humbled by his cluster of awards, and praised his teammates, both past and present, for helping him succeed.
“The leaders before helped me a lot,” he said. “I looked up to them and tried to follow their example when I became one of the captains.”
Of the state championship this year, Webb said, “We put in a lot of hard work in and out of the pool. I am grateful for what our sophomore and junior classes meant to the team. We had a lot of depth and won the state title without taking first place in any individual event. I really appreciated my fellow seniors. They are the most incredible group of fun people to work with.”
Webb was willing to swim where he was needed to make Edina’s lineup strong.
“I was one of the fastest on the team in the freestyle, so that’s where I filled the void,” he said. “I had a national time in the [200] breaststroke, so that was another event for me.”
“Charlie could have swum the IM [200-yard individual medley],” Edina head coach Scott Johnson said. “He is one of those swimmers who is well-versed in all of the strokes. He has been swimming since he was 8 or 9 years old.”
Johnson added that his second straight state championship team at Edina was successful because it had so many quality swimmers and divers.
“In the Edina program, the state title is always the goal,” he said. Regarding the All-Americans on this year’s team, Johnson said, “Look at the list - It wasn’t just four or five guys.”
Webb plans to concentrate on academics when he enters the University of Michigan this fall.
Two 2019 Edina graduates, Peter Larson (Texas) and Andrew Gray (Arizona State), have both done well in their first year of Division I swimming.
“Peter and Andrew are at a completely different level,” Webb said.
The Edina captain added that he had the good fortune of working with two of the state’s top swimming coaches. In his first two years, his head coach was Art Downey, who retired after 62 seasons at the helm. Johnson, Downey’s longtime assistant, made it a smooth transition to a new era in Hornet swimming.
“Mr. Downey cared about us becoming gentlemen, and that carried over with Mr. Johnson becoming the head coach,” Webb said. “Coach Johnson doesn’t care how fast we are. He takes pride when he hears other coaches mention our character, honesty and humility. The value system is very important to him.”
In looking at the four All-American awards that he won, Webb said, “I am most proud to be an Academic All-American.”
Graduating from Edina with a 3.95 GPA, he is anxious to pursue academics at Michigan. He will miss swimming, but now he will have three more hours a day to devote to his studies.
