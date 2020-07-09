League’s associate director cherishes opportunity to lead
Bloomington native Emily Carr didn’t need to travel very far to find her first job out of St. Olaf.
An all-time slugger for the Oles and before that Jefferson High School, Carr became the associate director for the Minnesota Interscholastic Athletic Conference last August.
Recognized as one of the toughest NCAA Division III conferences in the country, the 13-school conference celebrates its centennial anniversary this year.
Those 13 higher-learning institutions include Augsburg University, Bethel University, Carleton College, Concordia College-Moorhead, Gustavus Adolphus College, Hamline University, Macalester College, the College of St. Benedict, St. Catherine University, Saint John’s University, Saint Mary’s University, St. Olaf College and for one more academic year the University of St. Thomas.
Going into the 2021-22 year, the Duluth-based College of St. Scholastica will make the move from the UMAC to MIAC as St. Thomas exits the MIAC.
St. Thomas is “going to be in a position to do great in the future and I hope they do well in the future,” Carr said. “The takeaway is that we are excited about the future of the conference. We are excited for St. Scholastica to join. It’s a good fit for us.”
The MIAC awards 22 championships (11 each for men and women) including men and women titles in soccer, cross country, golf, volleyball, hockey, basketball, swimming and diving, track and field (indoor and outdoor seasons) and tennis.
Carr is part of a three-person administration team along with Commissioner Dan McKane and Assistant Commissioner BJ Pickard.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work with some tremendous administrations and wonderful coaches. I give full credit to Dan and BJ. Both are wonderful guys and are well-respected. It has been amazing to learn from them,” Carr said, especially navigating a season canceled outright.
She praised those in leadership at the various schools and those affiliated with the MIAC for making her job easier.
“The people are so incredible,” Carr said. “That’s been something I have been fortunate to be around even during these hard times. Everyone is so willing to do their best and serve our student-athletes the best, it’s been a really positive experience even in these tough times.”
Carr’s role has evolved greatly since coming on board in a full-time capacity, even before the cancellation of the spring season.
She works with the various schools on developing strategic plans looking ahead in conjunction with the President’s Council which guides the MIAC administration. Carr is also responsible for conducting the various championship events each fall, winter, and spring which fills the calendar and other initiatives.
“The main purpose of the conference is to serve the students and member institutions,” she said. “And in particular now, how can we serve them even more so now during this time?”
Figuring out the plan for sports to return to campuses has taking up a lot of her time over the last month. Carr said they are taking guidance from local health officials and the NCAA, while developing a plan tailored for each school.
A 2015 Jefferson High School grad, Carr was an intern for two years while working toward her Bachelor’s Degree in Athletic Administration from the Northfield school and recently completed her work on a Master’s of Education degree from the University of Washington.
The opportunity helped her gain a better understanding of what goes on at the conference-level. “I already had the experience as a student-athlete, they all value the high-level of competition and quality academic experience plus value the health and wellbeing of the students,” she said.
What opened her eyes, even more, was to realize the number of people it takes each day to make athletics happen. “It really opened up my perspective to something I want to be a part of,” Carr said.
Her internship was made possible through a grant by the NCAA Division III’s Ethnic, Minority and Women’s Internship program to provide opportunities for women and ethnic minorities to gain experience in college athletics. She also had a mentorship with Carlton College Assistant Athletic Director Heidi Jaynes to add guidance and perspective at the institutional level.
That internship experience helped her have a better grasp of how to handle the transition between the winter championships and the start of the spring season while monitoring COVID-19.
Each campus made its own decision for the educational component as the athletics side was caught between seasons. “We knew that if it got to the point where students were not on campus, we couldn’t have athletics so that helped us make some decisions for us but we looked to the Presidential Council for guidance in situations like this because each school had a different perspective and the NCAA ultimately decided not to host winter or spring [national] championships.”
Being part of the high-level fastpitch played across the MIAC was special for Carr, especially with so many Jaguar connections including former head coach Penny Ford who moved on to lead Bethel and another former Jaguar coach Jim Hanson who was an assistant on the Gustavus staff for 2019-20.
Ford coached Carr as an eighth- and ninth-grader before Hanson coached as a junior and senior.
“It’s fun to have those connections at the next level,” she said. It is something we were all proud of – to try and elevate the program to the next level.”
St. Kate’s standout Krista Flugstad owns the program’s all-time wins honor along with numerous individual honors including MIAC’s Rookie of the Year in 2015 and All-American in 2017. She was joined by Kylie Macziewski and Claire Woebke on the Wildcats from 2015-18. Saint Benedict featured Kate Deming closing out a remarkable collegiate career in 2019 setting program records for career and single-season hits, earning All-Midwest Region and All-MIAC First Team honors. Now a sophomore, Lizzy Walker joined Deming starting 23 times and played in 30 games in 2019 (13 hits including three triples and drove in five runs in addition to 30 putouts from the right field). In 2020 she played in 11 games before the season was canceled. She successfully stole on both attempts.
Carr’s accomplishments around the ballpark include several career records: batting average (.376), doubles (59), total bases (295) and runs batted in (105). She started all 40 games as a senior in 2018 hitting .382 with a .430 on-base percentage and .634 slugging percentage. She drove the ball for 22 doubles, three home runs, brought in 27 RBIs, scored 24 runs, drew 10 walks and successfully stole 6-of-7 bases.
Carr wrapped up her master’s degree in June and cherishes her experience with the MIAC. “I value the people so much, interacting with student-athletes or not being able to, that’s been tough because I love going to games and interacting,” she said. “ It’s cool to know all that goes on behind the scenes and how hard they all work to help the students achieve their goals and dreams.”
