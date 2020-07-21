Both Caddyswag Radio and Cowboy Jack’s/Southdale YMCA had 4-0 records going into an Edina Monday Night League doubleheader July 20 at Van Valkenburg Park.
A split would have left both teams in a first place tie, however, Caddyswag had all the right answers in a 16-15, 8-7 sweep.
Normally, the Caddyswag regulars play 18 holes of golf on game days, but with first place on the line Monday, some of the men cut their afternoon to 9 holes. Good thing they did because Cowboy Jack’s YMCA came our firing on all cylinders.
In the end, the combination of left fielder Phil Boerger and right fielder Bill Bausman led Caddyswag to sole possession of first place. Bausman hit a two-run homer and a three-run homer in the first game. Boerger led the way in the second game, scoring two runs and driving in two more.
The infield play of second baseman Jason “Turbo” Sirek, shortstop Scotty Bantz and third baseman Matt Alford was another plus for Caddyswag, and Drew Alford’s base running figured in several big runs.
“We had these games circled on our calendar,” Bausman said. “Cowboy Jack’s is a gritty team, and we certainly weren’t taking them lightly. We picked up this year where we left off last year, looking to put more shine on our star.”
As the defending league champ, Caddyswag has to keep an eye on Cowboy Jack’s/YMCA and also The Hilltop Restaurant, a team that features perennial Monday Night All-Stars Jack Tornquist, Bryan Shoop, Jared Gangelhoff and Thor Josefson.
Cowboy Jack’s/YMCA was disappointed in Monday Night’s results against Caddyswag, but captain Joel “Hobbs” Frank, the 47-year-old slugger, promises his club will stay in the hunt. “It is always great competition against Caddyswag,” he said.
Cowboy Jack’s/YMCA took a 7-5 lead over Caddyswag on a two-run homer by J.R. Haines in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Caddyswag rallied for three in the top of the seventh.
Sirek led off the top of the seventh with a walk. An error put another runner on base, and then Bantz moved the runners up with a long fly out. Captain Ben Fossey hit an RBI single. Back-to-back singles by Charlie Chapman and pitcher Patrick McGovern gave Caddyswag a one-run lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, McGovern set Cowboy Jack’s/YMCA down without a run.
“Our swings weren’t prime tonight, but we pulled it out,” Boerger said after the second game. “Our bats come and go, but we always pride ourselves on the gloves. Cowboy Jack’s has some older guys and some younger guys like we do, and it’s always a good matchup. We have a lot of respect for that team.”
In other action Monday night, the SuckyBombs continued their hot streak by sweeping the Plungers, 22-11 and 13-9.
