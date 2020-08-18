All season long, the Caddyswag Radio men’s rec softball team has had one goal - to win the Edina Monday Doubleheader League title for their teammate, Tim “Kid” McGovern.
This winter McGovern was diagnosed with cancer and has had to stay away from crowds. But there was no way he was going to miss Caddyswag’s last doubleheader of the season against CBDrenew.com Aug. 10 at Van Valkenburg Park.
Kid saw Caddyswag fall behind 11-3 in the first game, but 21 runs in the fourth inning put Caddyswag in front 24-11, and in the fifth Caddyswag scored two more runs to win by the 15-run rule.
Shortstop Jason “Turbo” Sirek hit a pair of homers in the 21-run inning. Bill Bausman added a two-run homer and Ryan Christensen hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer.
Christensen hit for the cycle in the first game and added three hits in the second game, which Caddyswag won 18-3.
Captain Ben Fossey was pleased to see McGovern at the games and invited Kid to join the group for a team picture on the field.
“The 21-run inning tonight was our second-biggest inning of the season,” said Fossey, whose team finished 13-1 after also winning the title last year with a 22-2 mark. “We were down in all but three of our 13 wins, but that’s why we play seven.
“Since the time we found out about Tim’s cancer, the season has been dedicated to him. He is an inspiration to all of us.”
Kid’s younger brother Patrick, Caddyswag’s star pitcher, has idolized Kid ever since they were youngsters. Kid graduated from Edina High in 1984 as a three-sport captain. Patrick was an all-around athlete in the Class of 1988.
“It means the world to me that Kid could be here tonight, even to watch,” Patrick said.
The Caddyswag players and families had a barbecue after the game.
“No team out here has more fun than Caddyswag,” Fossey said. “It’s all about playing softball and being with our families.”
While Caddyswag swept Monday night, so did Badger Hill Brewing, a 20-14, 22-21 winner over Kekambas. Rob Stroud had a walk-off single to end the second game.
