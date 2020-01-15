Bridging has announced it will host a “Day of Donating” in memory of founder Fran Heitzman.

Heitzman, 94, died Jan. 11. Donations of quality furniture and household items will be collected at Bridging's warehouses 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. The warehouses are at 201 W. 87th St. in Bloomington and 1730 Terrace Drive in Roseville. 

Items in need this month include twin through king size mattresses and box springs, sofas and loveseats, dressers, silverware (full or partial sets), cookware and small appliances. 

Info: tr.im/fran18

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments