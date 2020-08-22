Center fielder Brenden Donohue of the Eden Prairie 19-and-Under baseball team didn’t put his bat and glove away when the season ended with recent a three-game winning streak.
Instead, he began preparing for the State Class B Amateur Tournament with the Watertown Red Devils.
Donohue was able to juggle both schedules this summer, without a lot of conflicts. He batted lead-off or third for the EP 19U team and hits second in the order for the Red Devils.
“Patrick Tschida, one of the Eden Prairie assistant basketball coaches, plays town ball and invited me to play for Watertown this season,” Donohue said. “We had talked about it for a while.”
Donohue is one of two recent high school graduates on the Red Devils roster. The other is a shortstop from Watertown.
“When I found out that American Legion Baseball was canceled for the summer, it was go time,” Donohue said. “The guys on the town team are older, and with their experience, they really know the game. They have embraced me as a teammate. We qualified for state for the first time in 12 years.”
Donohue, who bats left and throws right, is using his dual summer season as preparation for the next level. He has committed to play for the University of St. Thomas next season. “It is nice to have my college plans finalized,” he said.
Senior year at Eden Prairie included both highs and lows for Donohue. He helped the basketball team finish with a school-record 28-0 mark, but on the downside, the State Class 4A Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
““It would have been nice to cap it off with the state title, but we know what we would have done,” Donohue said. “I had played with most of the other seniors since we were in fourth grade. Everyone was comfortable together. We were happy when our coach, Dave Flom, was named National High School Coach of the Year.”
Eden Prairie was ranked 10th in the nation in the final ESPN poll.
The high school baseball season was canceled in 2020, and that was Donohue’s biggest regret. “At least we had a chance to play together this summer,” he said. Donohue is part of a strong core group of senior baseball players that includes pitcher-outfielder Tyson Sirek, first baseman Bennett Sommers, third baseman Danny Pahl, catcher Collin Arneson and pitchers Kyle Kirtz, Andrew Earp and Brandt Thompson.
“On the baseball side, for high school and 19U, I had a great relationship with all of the coaches,” Donohue said. “I like to be relaxed during games, and they let me do my thing. They helped each of us do our best.”
The 19-and-Under coaches gave Donohue their blessing to play town ball with Watertown. “My dad let me know that the Eden Prairie team came first,” Donohue said.
Jim Donohue, the dad who taught Brenden how to play baseball, was an infielder on Edina’s American Legion World Series team in 1982.
“My dad bats left and throws right, like me,” Donohue said. “His brother Pat, who played first base for Edina, batted right and threw left.”
Both Jim and Pat played high school baseball and basketball for the Edina Hornets.
While Jim has been instrumental in Brenden’s athletic career, Brenden’s mother Karen, a professor at the University of Minnesota, is also very involved.
‘The past two years, after I said that I wanted to play college baseball, she has done research on colleges and found camps and showcases that I could attend,” Donohue said. “She even found baseball tips and passed them along to me.”
Karen is the parent who keeps her son focused on the books. “My mom is a professor, so school is very important to her,” Donohue said. The Eden Prairie athlete earned a 3.8 GPA in high school and was named to the National Honor Society. His parents were proud when he wore his National Honor Society medal on graduation day.
Whether he is playing baseball or basketball, Brenden always has a big family cheering section. His parents attend almost every game along with his aunts, Katie and Jean, and grandmother Judy Donohue. Pat Donohue lives in the Chicago area and makes it to a few games each year.
Looking back on his athletic career at Eden Prairie High, Donohue said, “I had a great experience every year in both baseball and basketball. It has been a lot of fun.”
