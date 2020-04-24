Even though the coronavirus pandemic has made Edinans wary of outdoor activities this spring, Braemar Golf Course opened with a rush of activity Saturday, April 18.
Braemar general manager Joe Abood was pleased when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave the go-ahead for golf courses to open. “As a staff, we worked through what we had to do to open,” he said. “We lowered our capacity on the Championship 9 and the Academy 9. And we opened the season with no carts.”
Abood shared the reason for that: “There are a lot of touch points on every cart, so it is very difficult to sanitize them after each use. And the person sanitizing the carts could be exposed.”
By limiting the number of rounds per day, Braemar is able to assure social distancing.
“We have expanded tee time intervals from the usual nine minutes to 13 minutes,” Abood said. “We begin with 10 a.m. tee times and the last tee times are at 5:30 p.m.”
For those wishing to sharpen their golf skills, what are the arrangements for the driving range and the putting green?
“For social distancing, we are using every other mat on the driving range,” Abood said. “And we have grids on the putting greens, so that each person has more space. We are looking at all of the different ways to keep golfers and staffers safe.” The driving range is open at 9:30 a.m.
The first warm day of the golf season, Wednesday, April 22, featured sunshine, 67 degrees and a light breeze late in the afternoon. There were waiting lines - socially distanced, of course - on the driving range, but no lines on the putting green.
Abood said he is pleased that Braemar is using online registration for both tee times and the driving range. Golfers register and get a pin code that they can use upon arrival at the course.
“We have no face-to-face transactions,” Abood said. For tee times, go online at BraemarGolf.com. Green fees, range balls and essential merchandise must be pari for in advance by calling the Braemar pro shop at 952-903-5750. Green fees must be paid by 6 p.m. the day before the scheduled tee time. All club and cart rentals are suspended until further notice. The Red River Kitchen and food and beverage services are also closed at the present time. Rest rooms, ball-washing stations, water stations, bunker rakes and trash cans are not available for use. Golfers may text EDINA to 57838 for updates regarding the course.
Administrators and pros at the Edina westside public course will continue to monitor coronavirus concerns with summer approaching.
Spring golf for 2020 is expected to outpace 2019, mainly because of the early start.
There was more than a foot of snow on the ground as of April 15, 2019.
“We didn’t open until May 18, so we’re a month ahead of last year,” Abood said.
With all Minnesota courses already open or opening soon, playing safe and playing smart are paramount.
Helping to make Braemar golf a good experience are PGA head pro Jay Meyerhoff, maintenance operations coordinator Bob Atol and course superintendent Jeff Mold.
