When I was a youngster, growing up in the 1950s, I was fortunate to spend many hours with my grandmother, Mary Sherman.
We would go for walks in the orchard behind the house, and by the time I was 4 years old, she had taught me all of the U.S. Presidents in order and also how to add, subtract and multiply.
Needless to say, I had an advantage over most kids once I reached kindergarten.
One thing I remember about my grandmother was her favorite saying. When she disagreed with someone, she would often say, “That doesn’t make a lick of sense.”
I still use the phrase once in a while, mainly out of respect for all that she taught me.
It came to mind last week, when I heard the story of how a brutal attack left one of the workers at Braemar Arena in Edina fighting for his life.
Jeff Houghtaling was attacked outside his home in an assault that left his life hanging by a thread. He was rushed by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center in a coma, and he was put on life support due to a traumatic brain injury. Bones in his face were broken and he had brain bleeding and swelling.
Senseless Violence
Senseless violence doesn’t always involve a knife a gun or a knife. Hands and feet can do terrible damage to a human being. Why would anyone attack and attempt to kill a man like Jeff, who was always smiling, always cordial and a universally popular part-time city employee?
It doesn’t make a lick of sense.
Jeff was still in a coma a month after the attack, leaving his future uncertain. He was transferred from HCMC to Regency Hospital. It was in his bed there that he finally awoke.
A neurosurgeon working on Jeff’s recovery reportedly said Jeff would never walk or talk again and that he would need to be fed through a tube.
Jeff proved the doctor wrong, and now he continues to press forward with speech and physical therapy. He suffers from gland damage, low blood pressure, poor balance, memory loss and lack of concentration, but he continues on the road to recovery, with prayers from many Edinans supporting him along the way. Estimates from the medical profession suggest that it takes at least two years to recover from a traumatic brain injury, and of course, treatment, therapy and doctor visits amount to big expenses.
To help Jeff with expenses, there will be a fund-raiser during the Edina Holiday Hockey Classic Saturday, Dec. 21, at Braemar Arena.
“We will be extending thanks to Jeff and all the workers at Braemar during the day,” said MaryPat Giles, the wife of Edina High boys head coach Curt Giles. “The tribute to Jeff is an all-around effort between the high school teams and the Edina Hockey Association. Each Edina hockey player will wear the helmet sticker ‘JH’ that day.”
Hornet Support
While he misses working at Braemar and watching high school hockey in person, Jeff is still a huge fan of the defending state champion Edina Hornet boys hockey team.
Coach Giles, along with his assistant coaches and players, are 100 percent behind the fund-raiser, which will go on all day at the arena.
There will be youth hockey, a girls varsity game in the afternoon and two games that evening in the Edina Holiday Classic, featuring Elk River vs. Grand Rapids at 6 and Edina vs. Eden Prairie at 8:30.
Jeff’s medical bills could run as high as $1 million, after insurance, so it is critical for the community - and hopefully the world beyond - to reach out to him.
My hope is that he can return to Braemar and resume the job that he loves, but that is still a long way off.
For those unable to attend the fund-raiser on the 21st, there is another way to contribute.
A page for Jeff has been set up at gofundme.com/f/jeffhoughtaling.
I am going to be there on the 21st to support Jeff, who always treated me with kindness and helpfulness any time I covered a game at Braemar. I am overwhelmed by his positive attitude. It’s remarkable to me that he can remain hopeful after being victimized by evil and left to die. His story is an inspiration to all of us. He’s not giving up, and I am not giving up on him. He has suffered enough. Now it’s time for a tidal wave of kindness to touch his life.
As my late grandmother would say, “That makes a lick of sense.”
