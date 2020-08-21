Brad Carlson didn’t do anything special to prepare for Edina 35 & Over championship night last week, but what he did on the field was very special.
The former Edina High baseball and hockey player came to the plate seven times over two games and delivered seven base hits as Bunny’s defeated Metropolitan Ford 20-7 in the semifinals and C-Side 22-4 in the title game.
Kenny Fricke, Carlson’s longtime teammate, was just as hot, going six-for-six on the evening and drawing a walk. Kevin Fricke supplied the power in both wins. He hit a triple and a home run against Metropolitan Ford, and then had another homer, along with two singles, against C-Side.
Kevin’s three-run homer broke the game open against Metropolitan Ford. After Carlson hit a double to open the inning, teammate Greg Roth laced a double. Then Fricke hit a ball down the left-field line that cleared the 300-foot fence by about 20 feet. His homer in the second game was a longer shot - at least 360 feet into the weeds beyond the left-field fence. That three-run blast put the game out of reach, 15-4.
“In the old days, we called this Bunny Ball or the Rabbit Habit,” Kenny Fricke said after the championship game.
Kevin called his success “good timing.”
“It sure was,” Kenny said. “That’s Kevin’s first triple in five years.”
The majority of this Bunny’s team has been together since 2012. They won the title that year, and the franchise also finished on top in 2006, 2016 and 2017.
“We needed to get back on top after not winning the last two years,” Kenny said.
Asked to describe his success on championship night, Carlson was modest. “I played my role, which is getting on base for the big hitters like Kevin, Greg Roth, Bryan Shoop and Josh Ruble.”
There is speed to go along with that power. Dane Fricke is one of the fastest men in the league, and lead-off hitter John Farrell is fast as well and never makes a base-running mistake.
C-Side was the No. 1 seed entering the playoffs, but the men from the Countryside neighborhood couldn’t get the offense going against a Bunny’s defense led by third baseman Bryan Fricke, who made two great plays to hold C-Side without a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kenny Fricke made a long run from catcher to make a grab on a pop-up in the infield. Chris Cooper anchored a superb outfield defense with two web gems.
C-Side was missing some key players on championship night, including left-handed power hitter Harlan Rossman, but the team still showed a lot of offense in a 14-9 victory over a scrappy Unified Fielders team in the semifinals. Nine runs in the bottom of the sixth lifted C-Side from a 9-5 deficit to a five-run lead.
The regular season in 35 & Over softball was a four team race. C-Side, led by captain Scott Phinney, finished on top with a 6-1 record, while Bunny’s and Metropolitan Ford shared second place at 5-1. The Unified Fielders, organized by captain Vic Halverson, earned the fourth slot in the playoffs with a 4-2-1 mark.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.