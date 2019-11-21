A body has been recovered in connection with the disappearance of a 29-year-old Minneapolis man who was last seen in Bloomington.
Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley could not confirm the body -- recovered in an open, outdoor area of Woodbury -- was that of William Albrecht, who was last seen in Bloomington on Nov. 15.
The body was recovered at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, and several law enforcement agencies were continuing to process the scene as Hartley provided an update on the status of the investigation. Three suspects have been arrested for probable cause homicide, but charges have yet to be filed against them. All three remain in custody, according to Hartley.
A 31-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested Nov. 19, and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has granted the police department until Friday to submit a homicide charge while she is in custody, which the police department is working toward, Hartley noted.
Arrested Nov. 20 were a 32-year-old Bloomington man and a 26-year-old Bloomington man. Both suspects remained in the Bloomington jail, Hartley said.
The arrests followed search warrants executed in Bloomington. The Nov. 19 search was initiated by the Minneapolis Police Department as part of its investigation into Albrecht’s disappearance.
“We discovered evidence that led us to believe that there was some sort of trauma that was inflicted on somebody,” Hartley said.
The initial search resulted in the arrest of the 31-year-old woman, and additional residential searches on Nov. 20 resulted in the arrest of the two men. One of the men was arrested in Woodbury, but Hartley wouldn’t elaborate on any possible connection between where the suspect was arrested and where the body was located.
Albrecht knew at least one of the three suspects, but Hartley did not elaborate on the relationship between them.
Digital and other evidence is still being processed, and Hartley wasn’t prepared to say how any of the suspects might have been involved.
“We’re very satisfied with how this case is progressing,” he said.
