A bluegrass and gospel quintet will perform its annual holiday concert next week in Bloomington.
Monroe Crossing’s “A Bluegrass Christmas” concert is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the Schneider Theater of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
The show consists of classics Christmas songs performed in bluegrass style, as well as traditional and original bluegrass music.
Tickets are $36 and are available online at blm.mn/bcatix.
Info: monroecrossing.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.