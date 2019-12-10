A bluegrass and gospel quintet will perform its annual holiday concert next week in Bloomington.

Monroe Crossing’s “A Bluegrass Christmas” concert is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the Schneider Theater of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

The show consists of classics Christmas songs performed in bluegrass style, as well as traditional and original bluegrass music.

Tickets are $36 and are available online at blm.mn/bcatix.

Info: monroecrossing.com

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments