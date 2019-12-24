Northwestern Health Sciences University of Bloomington has appointed two new members to its board of trustees.

Lori Lauber and Desiree Whitney will join natural and integrative health care university’s governing body.

Lauber is a senior director in the Twin Cities offices of Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global financial services technology business. Whitney owns a yoga studio and school in Boerne, Texas, and works as a consultant after serving in philanthropic fundraising positions in Minnesota and Texas.

For more than 75 years, Northwestern Health Sciences University has provided professional education and research, as well as comprehensive health and wellness services. Its more than 130 faculty members annually teach approximately 6,500 students pursuing degrees and continuing education in accredited programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, therapeutic massage, Chinese medicine, nutrition, allied health and other disciplines.

The university has more than 7,500 graduates throughout the U.S. and in 21 countries.

Info: nwhealth.edu

