Bloomington will host an evening of events next week in recognition of National Day of Racial Healing.
A drum performance, dinner, presentation and panel discussion are part of the evening’s events from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave.
The annual day for racial healing is intended to celebrate our common humanity and take collective action to create a more just an equitable world.
The healing drum performance begins at 5:30, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Bloomington’s racial equity coordinator, Faith Jackson, will discuss “Understanding Racial Trauma” at 6:40 p.m. A panel discussion about advancing racial equity in the city, schools and community begins at 7. A pledge to action concludes the evening at 7:45.
Info: tr.im/healing20
