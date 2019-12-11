A musical adaptation of “Cinderella” opens this weekend in Bloomington.
The Sidekick Theatre production of the children’s classic by Charles Perrault will run Dec. 15-30, in the Ives Auditorium of the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive.
Several matinée performances are scheduled during the run. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for children and $5 for children 2 or younger who do not require their own seat. Group discount tickets are also available.
Tickets: sidekicktheatre.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.