A musical adaptation of “Cinderella” opens this weekend in Bloomington.

The Sidekick Theatre production of the children’s classic by Charles Perrault will run Dec. 15-30, in the Ives Auditorium of the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive.

Several matinée performances are scheduled during the run. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for children and $5 for children 2 or younger who do not require their own seat. Group discount tickets are also available.

Tickets: sidekicktheatre.com

