Instructors from Normandale Community College’s Communication Department were named the 2019 winners of the Minnesota State Innovation in Global Education Award for a program that explores cultural understanding through storytelling.
Three faculty members of the Bloomington were recognized during last month’s Academic and Student Affairs Leadership Conference.
Over the past few years, instructors Aimee DuBois, Jennifer Isaac and Chad Kuyper have led study abroad classes that explore storytelling and the oral tradition in the British Isles, Scandinavia and Australia and New Zealand.
DuBois and Kuyper explain that the approach to global education benefits students in two ways. First, stories and storytelling unite human beings from all cultures because storytelling is an integral part of human nature. Second, students broaden their understanding and empathy of others by experiencing a culture with which they were previously unfamiliar.
The third member of the recipient group, Isaac, passed away Oct. 13 after a short battle with cancer. Her contributions to this program and to Normandale were acknowledged at the awards dinner. Isaac was a faculty member in the Communication Department at Normandale for 19 years. She was a champion for global studies at Normandale, serving many years on the global studies committee and advising the international travel student club.
The Innovation in Global Education Award recognizes high impact practices of faculty and staff that increase student understanding of the growing interdependence of nations and peoples through cross-cultural and international experiences.
