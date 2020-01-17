Friday, Jan. 17

FARMERS MARKET

When: 3-6 p.m.

Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.

Info: tr.im/fm17

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, Jan. 18

BIRD WALK

When: 8-10:30 a.m.

Where: Bass ponds, 2501 86th St. E., Bloomington

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

MINNESOTA FUTURISTS

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/futurists

SUB-ZERO COMIC CON

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: American Legion Post 435, 6501 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/comic18

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5775

WINTER ON THE MOVE

When: 1-2 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/winter18

TECH NATURE

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

Sunday, Jan. 19

POND HOUSE TOURS

When: 1:30-4 p.m.

Where: 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: ponddakota.org

SNOWSHOES AND TRACKING

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive, Richfield

Info: tr.im/woodlake

DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

Monday, Jan. 20

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonrotarymn.org

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-884-1557

Tuesday, Jan. 21

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5800

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-835-0789

RICHFIELD BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Central Education Center, Multipurpose Room, 7145 Harriet Ave.

Info: tr.im/risb

Wednesday, Jan. 22

BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

RICHFIELD OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Richfield Bloomington Honda, 501 W. 77th St., Richfield

Info: richfieldoptimists.org

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield

Info: 612-543-6200

Thursday, Jan. 23

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

TWIN CITIES BACKGAMMON CLUB

When: 7 p.m.

Where: American Legion Post 435, 6501 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/tcbc

AUDUBON SPEAKER SERIES

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments