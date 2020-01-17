Friday, Jan. 17
FARMERS MARKET
When: 3-6 p.m.
Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.
Info: tr.im/fm17
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
Saturday, Jan. 18
BIRD WALK
When: 8-10:30 a.m.
Where: Bass ponds, 2501 86th St. E., Bloomington
Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge
SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP
When: 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: southsidemensgroup.org
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
MINNESOTA FUTURISTS
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/futurists
SUB-ZERO COMIC CON
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: American Legion Post 435, 6501 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: tr.im/comic18
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5775
WINTER ON THE MOVE
When: 1-2 p.m.
Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul
Info: tr.im/winter18
TECH NATURE
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.
Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge
Sunday, Jan. 19
POND HOUSE TOURS
When: 1:30-4 p.m.
Where: 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington
Info: ponddakota.org
SNOWSHOES AND TRACKING
When: 3-4:30 p.m.
Where: Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive, Richfield
Info: tr.im/woodlake
DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: 763-694-7676
Monday, Jan. 20
BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY
When: Noon
Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: bloomingtonrotarymn.org
TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-884-1557
Tuesday, Jan. 21
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5800
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-835-0789
RICHFIELD BOARD OF EDUCATION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Central Education Center, Multipurpose Room, 7145 Harriet Ave.
Info: tr.im/risb
Wednesday, Jan. 22
BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB
When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington
Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org
RICHFIELD OPTIMIST CLUB
When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: Richfield Bloomington Honda, 501 W. 77th St., Richfield
Info: richfieldoptimists.org
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield
Info: 612-543-6200
Thursday, Jan. 23
LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: loavesandfishesmn.org
TWIN CITIES BACKGAMMON CLUB
When: 7 p.m.
Where: American Legion Post 435, 6501 Portland Ave., Richfield
Info: tr.im/tcbc
AUDUBON SPEAKER SERIES
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.
Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge
