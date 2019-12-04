A 66-year-old man was killed Tuesday night while crossing a Bloomington street, and a 26-year-old Burnsville man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.
Donald Eugene Johnson of Bloomington was crossing 98th Street near its intersection with Newton Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle. Johnson died at the scene. The 26-year-old driver is in custody at the Bloomington jail, awaiting charges, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
