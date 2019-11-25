Two Bloomington men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Minneapolis man.
Preston Sharlow, 32, and Skylar Labarge, 26, were charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent, but not premeditated, of William Albrecht. If convicted, they face up to 40 years in prison.
A 31-year-old Bloomington woman initially arrested in the investigation was released last week, pending further investigation.
The charges against the men claim they lured Albrecht to a Bloomington home under false pretense, assaulted him and transported his body to Woodbury, where it was recovered by investigators last week.
Albrecht’s mother reported him missing on Nov. 16, as she was unable to reach him by phone, and noted that he had missed work. The investigation determined that Albrecht was last seen at a Bloomington bar on Nov. 14, that he had been in communication with the 31-year-old woman and was dropped off at her Bloomington residence, according to the criminal complaint.
The complaint claims that on Nov. 15, the men lured Albrecht to a Bloomington home on the 1500 block of East 87th Street. Sharlow was using the 31-year-old woman’s phone and pretending to be her, the complaint noted.
According to unnamed witnesses and the 29-year-old woman, Albrecht was confronted by Sharlow and Labarge, who assaulted him. A search of the residence turned up traces of blood in the house and garage, and the residence smelled of cleaning agents. Albrecht’s cellphone was also found in the home, according to the complaint.
The 31-year-old woman was arrested Nov. 19, with Sharlow and Labarge being arrested the following day. During interviews with the defendants, they told investigators that they stomped and kicked Albrecht in the garage of the home repeatedly, then brought him to the basement to “clean him up” in the shower before taking him back to the garage. Labarge then attempted to cut Albrecht’s neck with a piece of glass before forcibly stepping on his neck, compromising his ability to breath, the complaint explained.
The complaint does not identify when Albrecht died but noted that the men transported his body to a remote location in Woodbury, where investigators recovered it Nov. 21. The body had signs of multiple blunt force injury, mainly to the head and face. The results of an autopsy are pending, the complaint noted.
During a press conference last week, Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley said that Albrecht knew at least one of the three suspects, but Hartley did not elaborate on the relationship between them.
The complaint does not offer a motive for the assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.