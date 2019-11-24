To the editor:
In a large city like Bloomington, a centralized community center doesn’t work. Neither does destroying beautiful green space.
Here are some reasons why Valley View Park should not be compromised for a community center:
It’s expensive. The $85 million price tag (reported in a KSTP-TV story) would likely require user fees and higher residential property taxes.
It’s not needed. We have community centers with activities at Kennedy and Jefferson high schools, as well as indoor swimming pools at some middle schools.
It’s well used. Many kids and their families use the baseball field, basketball court, picnic shelter, playground, soccer field, softball field, tennis court, volleyball court and horseshoe areas.
It’s inconvenient. Parents work in different towns, on different schedules and have kids in different schools.
Senior transportation. Some Creekside seniors may find it challenging to get there. (If Creekside is beyond repair, a new senior center needs to be built.)
It would destroy green space. Don’t remove a park. A large concrete area like the old Toys ‘R Us location could work.
It could become an underutilized facility. If the city can’t collect enough revenue to cover costs, taxpayers will have to pay the debt back and the green space will be gone.
Pre-election Councilmember Tim Busse changed from supporting the Valley View location to being against it. I emailed him and said I was glad he reconsidered and suggested he immediately bring forth a motion to put a kibosh on this. Unfortunately, I never heard back from the mayor-elect.
This week I emailed our current mayor and our other current city council members to encourage them to make a motion at an upcoming council meeting to put a kibosh on this project.
Mayor Winstead, Mayor-elect Busse and city council members, you’re now on the clock to actively save Valley View Park.
Heidi Peterson
Bloomington
