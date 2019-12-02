The Bloomington Kennedy High School choirs will present their annual holiday show this week.
“The Best Time of the Year” concerts are 7 p.m. Dec. 5-7 in the school auditorium, 9701 Nicollet Ave.
The show will feature 180 Kennedy students as part of the Chorale, Viva Voce, Cantare, Rhythm In Gold, East Side Swingers, Con Brio, Virtubrosos and Sorella choirs and show band. Valley View Middle School’s Valley View Voices choir will also perform.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the door 30 minutes prior to each show.
A free preview performance for seniors will be hosted 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, with cookies and coffee served at 11:45 a.m. This performance will also feature Oak Grove Middle School’s OG Singers choir.
To reserve seats for this performance, call 952-681-5000.
