A tribute to Elvis Presley’s popular, traditional and gospel Christmas fare will be hosted next month in Bloomington.

“An Elvis Christmas” features vocalist Joe Sir and the Rockabilly Rebels Band. The concert is 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Ives Auditorium of the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive.

Sir, a church pastor and the lead pastor at a memory care facility in Woodbury, has performed music from all eras of Presley’s career for more than three decades.

Tickets are $36 for adults, $34 for seniors and $30 for groups of 10 or more.

Tickets: tr.im/dec8.

