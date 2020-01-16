Bloomington City Councilmember Nathan Coulter will host a community conversation this weekend.
Coulter, an at-large city council member, will discuss city issues, take comments and answer questions from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the River Valley Room of Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave.
Info: tr.im/1820
