Friday, Nov. 22

FARMERS MARKET

When: 3-6 p.m.

Where: Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave.

Info: tr.im/market22

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, Nov. 23

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

MINNESOTA FUTURISTS

When: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/futurists

BIRDING 101

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

FEASTING OVER FIRE

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/nov23

Sunday, Nov. 24

TURKEY TALK

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

OUTDOOR SURVIVAL SKILLS

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive, Richfield

Info: tr.im/woodlake

Monday, Nov. 25

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5775

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonrotarymn.org

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-884-1557

BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb

Tuesday, Nov. 26

TODDLER TUESDAY: MAX AND RUBY

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/maxruby

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Richfield

Info: 612-543-5800

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-835-0789

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tr.im/ricc

Wednesday, Nov. 27

BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

RICHFIELD OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Richfield Bloomington Honda, 501 W. 77th St., Richfield

Info: richfieldoptimists.org

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield

Info: 612-543-6200

Thursday, Nov. 28

WALK TO END HUNGER

When: 7-10 a.m.

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: walktoendhunger.org

