Friday, Dec. 6

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

Saturday, Dec. 7

BIRD WALK

When: 8-10:30 a.m.

Where: Bass ponds, 2501 86th St. E., Bloomington

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

MINNESOTA FUTURISTS

When: 9:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/futurists

Sunday, Dec. 8

ROLLED BEESWAX CANDLES

When: 1, 2 or 3 p.m.

Where: Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Drive, Richfield

Info: tr.im/woodlake

POND HOUSE TOURS

When: 1:30-4 p.m.

Where: 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: ponddakota.org

HIKE WITH A NATURALIST

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: 763-694-7676

Monday, Dec. 9

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonrotarymn.org

TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: Grace Covenant Church, 10201 Nicollet Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-884-1557

BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/bloomingtonsb

Tuesday, Dec. 10

TODDLER TUESDAY: ST. PAUL BALLET

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/ballet10

FAMILY CRAFT NIGHT

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/craft10

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-835-0789

RICHFIELD CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.

Info: tr.im/ricc

Wednesday, Dec. 11

BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Mugshots, 10518 France Ave., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

RICHFIELD OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: Richfield Bloomington Honda, 501 W. 77th St., Richfield

Info: richfieldoptimists.org

FARE FOR ALL

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: fareforall.org

Thursday, Dec. 12

LOAVES AND FISHES DINNER

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Hope Presbyterian Church, 7132 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: loavesandfishesmn.org

TWIN CITIES BACKGAMMON CLUB

When: 7 p.m.

Where: American Legion Post 435, 6501 Portland Ave., Richfield

Info: tr.im/tcbc

