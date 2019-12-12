A Twin Cities pianist and her ensemble will perform this weekend in Bloomington.
Pianist Mary Beth Carlson, along with Gospel vocalist Robert Robinson and The Trones Family, will perform their “The Wonder of Christmas” concert 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 9201 Normandale Blvd.
Carlson’s annual holiday concert will feature favorite festive and reflective songs of the season, including arrangements from the new “The Wonder of Christmas” CD. The concert includes humor, personal stories and seasonal videos choreographed to accompany several of the program selections.
Carlson has recorded 28 piano orchestral CDs during her career. Robinson has recorded 15 CDs and performed throughout the country as a solo artist. He is a two-time Minnesota Gospel Artist of the Year recipient and has served as executive and artistic director of the Twin Cities Community Gospel Choir for 20 years.
Tickets are $19 and available online at marybethcarlson.com and one hour prior to the concert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.