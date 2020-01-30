The Bloomington Chamber will host its annual fundraising party next month at Mall of America.

The “Celebrate Bloomington: The Future Looks Bright” party is 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Parkview Meeting and Event Center of the mall.

The party features appetizers and beverages from Bloomington’s hospitality industry, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the chamber’s Bloomington Future Leaders scholarship program.

Tickets are $75 and available online at tr.im/bc20.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments