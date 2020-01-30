The Bloomington Chamber will host its annual fundraising party next month at Mall of America.
The “Celebrate Bloomington: The Future Looks Bright” party is 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the Parkview Meeting and Event Center of the mall.
The party features appetizers and beverages from Bloomington’s hospitality industry, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the chamber’s Bloomington Future Leaders scholarship program.
Tickets are $75 and available online at tr.im/bc20.
