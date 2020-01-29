For the second time in less than three years, the Bloomington Chamber will have a new president.
Brent Pavia, who has worked with the Minneapolis Regional Chamber for the past decade, will replace Kim Hansen Feb. 1. Pavia, a Richfield resident, has a long history working with Bloomington and southwest metro businesses and is currently the regional chamber’s membership director.
Hansen, who took over leadership of the Bloomington Chamber in October 2017 is leaving to become the director of strategy and museum operations at The Works Museum, a nonprofit engineering, science and technology museum in Bloomington.
“Brent brings strong relationships, a deep understanding of the chamber marketplace and close connections to employers and civic leaders to his new role as president of the Bloomington Chamber,” said Minneapolis Regional President/CEO Jonathan Weinhagen. “We’re excited to have him take on this important position.”
“This is a fantastic opportunity to continue working closely with businesses and our partners in Blooming-ton and across the region,” said Pavia. “Businesses along the 494 corridor and across the southwest metro want to ensure they can attract workers and customers. We’ll be advocating for transportation and transit improvements that make our region stronger. We also see the need for additional workforce training and housing that will position us for growth. Bloomington and the southwest metro are an extremely important part of our state and region. I’m looking forward to working with our members to deliver on those prospects.”
Membership in the Bloomington Chamber of Commerce comes with membership in the Minneapolis Regional Chamber and the Northeast Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce. The Minneapolis Regional Chamber is the largest local chamber in the state with more than 1,400 members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.