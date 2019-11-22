Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Nov. 22

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019

6:30 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 6 and Show Choir Winter Concert

7:30 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 7 and O.G. Singers Winter Concert

8:30 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 8 Winter Choir Concert

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

10:30 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Midway”

Saturday, Nov. 23

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Young Life in Bloomington

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Midway”

8:30 p.m. Volleyball Section 6AAA Championship: St. Louis Park at Jefferson

11 p.m. Section 6AAA Volleyball Semifinals: Hopkins at Jefferson

Sunday, Nov. 24

6 p.m. BPD: Top Secret Project - Hazards in Teenagers’ Rooms

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Last Christmas”

8:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Conversation with Congressman Dean Phillips

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Midway”

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. St. Thomas (1)

Monday, Nov. 25

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Replay from Nov. 18

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Playing With Fire”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Minnesota State Demographer - Susan Brower

Tuesday, Nov. 26

6 p.m. Holiday Baking with Marjorie Johnson

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

8 p.m. Husky News: Nov. 25

8:10 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Nov. 26

8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Nov. 20

8:40 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Nov. 14

9 p.m. Chamber Forum: Onsite Care - A Proven Employee Health Solution

10 p.m. League of Women Voters: Start Believing - Community Response to Sexual Assault

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019

Wednesday, Nov. 27

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ford v Ferrari”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Replay from Nov. 18

10:30 p.m. Husky News: Nov. 25

10:40 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Nov. 26

10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Nov. 27

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

Thursday, Nov. 28

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Replay from Nov. 21

8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: American Refugee Committee

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ford v Ferrari”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

9:30 p.m. League of Women Voters: Start Believing - Community Response to Sexual Assault

11 p.m. Chamber Forum: Onsite Care - A Proven Employee Health Solution

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments