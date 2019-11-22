Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Nov. 22
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019
6:30 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 6 and Show Choir Winter Concert
7:30 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 7 and O.G. Singers Winter Concert
8:30 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 8 Winter Choir Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
10:30 p.m. Continental Ballet Company: 32nd Annual Spring Student Recital - 2019
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Midway”
Saturday, Nov. 23
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Young Life in Bloomington
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Midway”
8:30 p.m. Volleyball Section 6AAA Championship: St. Louis Park at Jefferson
11 p.m. Section 6AAA Volleyball Semifinals: Hopkins at Jefferson
Sunday, Nov. 24
6 p.m. BPD: Top Secret Project - Hazards in Teenagers’ Rooms
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Last Christmas”
8:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Conversation with Congressman Dean Phillips
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Midway”
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. St. Thomas (1)
Monday, Nov. 25
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Replay from Nov. 18
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Playing With Fire”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Minnesota State Demographer - Susan Brower
Tuesday, Nov. 26
6 p.m. Holiday Baking with Marjorie Johnson
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
8 p.m. Husky News: Nov. 25
8:10 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Nov. 26
8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Nov. 20
8:40 p.m. Jaguar News and Views: Nov. 14
9 p.m. Chamber Forum: Onsite Care - A Proven Employee Health Solution
10 p.m. League of Women Voters: Start Believing - Community Response to Sexual Assault
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019
Wednesday, Nov. 27
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ford v Ferrari”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Replay from Nov. 18
10:30 p.m. Husky News: Nov. 25
10:40 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Nov. 26
10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Nov. 27
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
Thursday, Nov. 28
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Replay from Nov. 21
8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: American Refugee Committee
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ford v Ferrari”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
9:30 p.m. League of Women Voters: Start Believing - Community Response to Sexual Assault
11 p.m. Chamber Forum: Onsite Care - A Proven Employee Health Solution
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.
