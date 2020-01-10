Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Jan. 10

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020

6:30 p.m. Olson Grade 6 & Dolce Winter Concert

7:10 p.m. Olson Grade 7 & Dolce Winter Concert

7:50 p.m. Olson Grade 8 & Dolce Winter Concert

8:30 p.m. What Does It Mean to be Good At Math - Sara Van der Werf

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

10:30 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Little Women”

Saturday, Jan. 11

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

7 p.m. Chamber Conversations with Kim – Supt. Les Fujitake, Bloomington Public Schools

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Little Women”

8:30 p.m. Indian Mounds Grade 3 & 4: In the Fiddle is a Song

9 p.m. Girls Hockey: New Prague at Jefferson

11 p.m. Kennedy Winter Band Concert

Sunday, Jan. 12

6 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Spies in Disguise”

8:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Conversation with Congressman Dean Phillips

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eagan vs. Blake

Monday, Jan. 13

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet 2019

8 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: What’s New in Flooring

9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to Improve Your Home for Maximum Return on Sale - Bridge Realty

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Like a Boss”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Abraham Lincoln’s Watch, Guest Doug Stiles

Tuesday, Jan. 14

6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

8 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 13

8:10 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Jan. 14

8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 8

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Genetics, Genetic Engineering and Improving Your Health

10 p.m. Chamber Forum: Economic Impact of the Arts

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 15

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to Improve Your Home for Maximum Return on Sale - Bridge Realty

8 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: What’s New in Flooring

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet 2019

10:30 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 13

10:40 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Jan. 14

11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 15

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

Thursday, Jan. 16

6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Time of Sale Inspections - City of Bloomington Building and Inspections Division

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Painting Tips and Techniques - Home Depot

8 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Window Replacement Options - Sandau

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

9:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Economic Impact of the Arts

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Genetics, Genetic Engineering and Improving Your Health

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.

