Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Jan. 10
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020
6:30 p.m. Olson Grade 6 & Dolce Winter Concert
7:10 p.m. Olson Grade 7 & Dolce Winter Concert
7:50 p.m. Olson Grade 8 & Dolce Winter Concert
8:30 p.m. What Does It Mean to be Good At Math - Sara Van der Werf
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
10:30 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Little Women”
Saturday, Jan. 11
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
7 p.m. Chamber Conversations with Kim – Supt. Les Fujitake, Bloomington Public Schools
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Little Women”
8:30 p.m. Indian Mounds Grade 3 & 4: In the Fiddle is a Song
9 p.m. Girls Hockey: New Prague at Jefferson
11 p.m. Kennedy Winter Band Concert
Sunday, Jan. 12
6 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Spies in Disguise”
8:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Conversation with Congressman Dean Phillips
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Eagan vs. Blake
Monday, Jan. 13
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet 2019
8 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: What’s New in Flooring
9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to Improve Your Home for Maximum Return on Sale - Bridge Realty
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Like a Boss”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Abraham Lincoln’s Watch, Guest Doug Stiles
Tuesday, Jan. 14
6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
8 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 13
8:10 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Jan. 14
8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 8
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Genetics, Genetic Engineering and Improving Your Health
10 p.m. Chamber Forum: Economic Impact of the Arts
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020
Wednesday, Jan. 15
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to Improve Your Home for Maximum Return on Sale - Bridge Realty
8 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: What’s New in Flooring
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet 2019
10:30 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 13
10:40 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Jan. 14
11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 15
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
Thursday, Jan. 16
6 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Time of Sale Inspections - City of Bloomington Building and Inspections Division
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Painting Tips and Techniques - Home Depot
8 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Window Replacement Options - Sandau
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
9:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Economic Impact of the Arts
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Genetics, Genetic Engineering and Improving Your Health
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.
