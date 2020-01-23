Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Jan. 24
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
6:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
8:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Waconia at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
10:30 p.m. Veterans Appreciation Luncheon 2019
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Knives Out”
Saturday, Jan. 25
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Knives Out”
8:30 p.m. Jefferson Winter Band Concert
10 p.m. Kennedy Winter Band Concert
11 p.m. Jefferson Boys Basketball 50 Years Documentary
Sunday, Jan. 26
6 p.m. BCA Concert: Arne Fogel 50 Years (and a Little Left Over)
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 27
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas vs. Chanhassen
Monday, Jan. 27
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 27
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 27
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”
11 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2019 Legacy Award: Robert “Bob” Erickson
Tuesday, Jan. 28
6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
8 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 27
8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Jan. 28
8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 22
9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Learning About Home Energy Efficiency & How to Finance Improvements – CEE
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
Wednesday, Jan. 29
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Underwater”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 27
10:30 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 27
10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Jan. 28
11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 29
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
Thursday, Jan. 30
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Jan. 23
8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Underwater”
9 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Learning About Home Energy Efficiency and How to Finance Improvements – CEE
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast BTV 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). On Century Link BTV 8714, BEC-TV 8715, BCAT 8716. For more information and current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.