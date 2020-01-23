Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Jan. 24

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

6:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

8:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Waconia at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

10:30 p.m. Veterans Appreciation Luncheon 2019

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Knives Out”

Saturday, Jan. 25

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Knives Out”

8:30 p.m. Jefferson Winter Band Concert

10 p.m. Kennedy Winter Band Concert

11 p.m. Jefferson Boys Basketball 50 Years Documentary

Sunday, Jan. 26

6 p.m. BCA Concert: Arne Fogel 50 Years (and a Little Left Over)

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 27

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: St. Thomas vs. Chanhassen

Monday, Jan. 27

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 27

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 27

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Grudge”

11 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2019 Legacy Award: Robert “Bob” Erickson

Tuesday, Jan. 28

6 p.m. Bloomington Chamber Town Talk - Mayor Tim Busse

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

8 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 27

8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Jan. 28

8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 22

9 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Learning About Home Energy Efficiency & How to Finance Improvements – CEE

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 29

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Underwater”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 27

10:30 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 27

10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Jan. 28

11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 29

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

Thursday, Jan. 30

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Jan. 23

8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Izaak Walton League and the Minnesota River

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Underwater”

9 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Create a Concert!

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Learning About Home Energy Efficiency and How to Finance Improvements – CEE

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast BTV 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD) (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). On Century Link BTV 8714, BEC-TV 8715, BCAT 8716. For more information and current schedule, check blm.mn/btv-shows or call 952-563-8874.

