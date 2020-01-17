Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Jan. 17

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020

6:30 p.m. Nativity of Mary Grade 6-8 Christmas Program

8 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

10:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Normandale Community College and its Impact

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Like a Boss”

Saturday, Jan. 18

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Abraham Lincoln’s Watch, Guest Doug Stiles

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Like a Boss”

8:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Benilde St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

10:30 p.m. Jefferson Winter Band Concert

Sunday, Jan. 19

6 p.m. BPD: Top Secret Project - Hazards in Teenagers’ Rooms

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Window Replacement Options - Sandau

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Burnsville

Monday, Jan. 20

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

7 p.m. Chamber Conversations with Kim – Supt. Les Fujitake, Bloomington Public Schools

8 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Knives Out”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek

Tuesday, Jan. 21

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

8 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 20

8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Jan. 21

8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 15

9 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019

10 p.m. Chamber Forum: Organics Recycling Ordinance and Grant Programs

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 22

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

7 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development

9 p.m. Chamber Conversations with Kim – Supt. Les Fujitake, Bloomington Public Schools

10:30 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 20

10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Jan. 21

11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 22

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

Thursday, Jan. 23

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Jan. 23

8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: American Refugee Committee

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2

9:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Organics Recycling Ordinance and Grant Programs

11 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.

