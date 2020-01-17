Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Jan. 17
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020
6:30 p.m. Nativity of Mary Grade 6-8 Christmas Program
8 p.m. Boys Hockey: Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
10:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Normandale Community College and its Impact
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Like a Boss”
Saturday, Jan. 18
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Abraham Lincoln’s Watch, Guest Doug Stiles
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Like a Boss”
8:30 p.m. Girls Basketball: Benilde St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
10:30 p.m. Jefferson Winter Band Concert
Sunday, Jan. 19
6 p.m. BPD: Top Secret Project - Hazards in Teenagers’ Rooms
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “1917”
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Songs of Hope and Inspiration
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: Window Replacement Options - Sandau
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Prior Lake vs. Burnsville
Monday, Jan. 20
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
7 p.m. Chamber Conversations with Kim – Supt. Les Fujitake, Bloomington Public Schools
8 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Knives Out”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: A Virtual Tour of Nine Mile Creek
Tuesday, Jan. 21
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
8 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 20
8:15 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Jan. 21
8:30 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 15
9 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019
10 p.m. Chamber Forum: Organics Recycling Ordinance and Grant Programs
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: January 2020
Wednesday, Jan. 22
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
7 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development
9 p.m. Chamber Conversations with Kim – Supt. Les Fujitake, Bloomington Public Schools
10:30 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 20
10:45 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Jan. 21
11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 22
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
Thursday, Jan. 23
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Jan. 23
8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: American Refugee Committee
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today No. 2
9:30 p.m. Chamber Forum: Organics Recycling Ordinance and Grant Programs
11 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.
