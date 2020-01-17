Eden Prairie, MN (55344)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 24F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.