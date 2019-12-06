Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Dec. 6

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019

6:30 p.m. Oak Grove 6th Grade (A-Day) & 7th Grade (B-Day First Period) Winter Band Concert

7:30 p.m. Oak Grove 6th Grade (B-Day) & 7th Grade (B-Day Second Period) Winter Band Concert

8:30 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 8 and Jazz Band Winter Concert

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

10:30 p.m. Neighborhood Watch Block Captains’ Workshop: Connecting with a Diverse Bloomington

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Saturday, Dec. 7

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

7 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

8:30 p.m. Kennedy and Jefferson Fall Orchestra Concert

10 p.m. Girls Swimming: Robbinsdale Cooper at Jefferson

Sunday, Dec. 8

6 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: A Ceremony of Carols

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Frozen 2”

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2019

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

11 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

11:30 p.m. 2019 Jefferson Homecoming Coronation

Monday, Dec. 9

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Dec. 2

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Queen & Slim”

11 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2018 Legacy Award: Robert “Bob” Erickson

Tuesday, Dec. 10

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

8 p.m. Husky News: Dec. 9

8:10 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Dec. 10

8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Dec. 4

9 p.m. Veterans Appreciation Luncheon 2019

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: October/November 2019

Wednesday, Dec. 11

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Knives Out”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Dec. 2

10:30 p.m. Husky News: Dec. 9

10:40 p.m. Valley View Middle School News: Dec. 10

10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Dec. 11

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

Thursday, Dec. 12

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Dec. 5

8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Bloomington Sustainability Commission

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Knives Out”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Made in America

11 p.m. Veterans Appreciation Luncheon 2019

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.

