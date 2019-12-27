Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Dec. 27
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020
6:30 p.m. Jefferson Winter Choir Concert
8 p.m. Jefferson Winter Band Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Crime Prevention Association: Grant Awards Ceremony 2019
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bombshell”
Saturday, Dec. 28
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
7 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bombshell”
8:30 p.m. Kennedy Winter Band Concert
10 p.m. Olson 6A & 7A Bands Winter Concert
10:30 p.m. Olson 7B & 8B Bands Winter Concert
11 p.m. Olson Jazz, 6B & 8A Bands Winter Concert
Sunday, Dec. 29
6 p.m. The Bloomington Chorale – “Home for the Holidays”
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band - Sounds of the Season 2019
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 2
11:30 p.m. Valley View Grade 7 & 8 Winter Band Concert
Monday, Dec. 30
6:05 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
7 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development
9 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Black Christmas”
11 p.m. Bloomington Crime Prevention Association: Grant Awards Ceremony 2019
Tuesday, Dec. 31
6 p.m. The Bloomington Chorale – “Home for the Holidays”
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
8 p.m. Poplar Bridge Grade 3 Music Program
8:30 p.m. Poplar Bridge Grade 4 Music Program
9 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band - Sounds of the Season 2019
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020
Wednesday, Jan. 1
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cats”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
7 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway
8 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development
10:30 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 2 Music Program
11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
Thursday, Jan. 2
6 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 2
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 2
9 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cats”
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band - Sounds of the Season 2019
11 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.
