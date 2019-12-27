Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Dec. 27

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020

6:30 p.m. Jefferson Winter Choir Concert

8 p.m. Jefferson Winter Band Concert

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Crime Prevention Association: Grant Awards Ceremony 2019

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bombshell”

Saturday, Dec. 28

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

7 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Bombshell”

8:30 p.m. Kennedy Winter Band Concert

10 p.m. Olson 6A & 7A Bands Winter Concert

10:30 p.m. Olson 7B & 8B Bands Winter Concert

11 p.m. Olson Jazz, 6B & 8A Bands Winter Concert

Sunday, Dec. 29

6 p.m. The Bloomington Chorale – “Home for the Holidays”

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band - Sounds of the Season 2019

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 2

11:30 p.m. Valley View Grade 7 & 8 Winter Band Concert

Monday, Dec. 30

6:05 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

7 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development

9 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Black Christmas”

11 p.m. Bloomington Crime Prevention Association: Grant Awards Ceremony 2019

Tuesday, Dec. 31

6 p.m. The Bloomington Chorale – “Home for the Holidays”

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

8 p.m. Poplar Bridge Grade 3 Music Program

8:30 p.m. Poplar Bridge Grade 4 Music Program

9 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band - Sounds of the Season 2019

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: December 2019 to January 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 1

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cats”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

7 p.m. Chamber: Northwestern Health Sciences University President Dr. Deb Bushway

8 p.m. Chamber BEER: Sharing Economic Secrets, Area Mayors Discuss Economic Development

10:30 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 2 Music Program

11:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

Thursday, Jan. 2

6 p.m. Bloomington Today: Best of Bloomington Today

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 2

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Jan. 2

9 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Cats”

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band - Sounds of the Season 2019

11 p.m. Latino Women Expo 2019

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.

