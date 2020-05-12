Theo Crosby’s remarkable athletic career at The Blake School has featured many high points, but there is one achievement that stands out above the rest for this prolific senior.
“Winning state football and soccer championships in my junior year would be my best memory,” he said.
But close behind was playing in front of 19,000 fans in the state Class AA hockey semifinals at Xcel Energy Center. The Bears lost to Eden Prairie that night before winning third place the following afternoon.
“I feel like we were solid, playing in front of that big crowd,” Crosby said.
With 13 letters in four varsity sports on his resume, Crosby has proved to be one of Blake’s most versatile athletes. A breakdown of those letters is: four in football, four in hockey, three in soccer and two in baseball. On top of that, he has a 3.6 GPA.
Nick Rathmann, The Blake School’s athletic director has always appreciated all-around athletes. Since Blake is one of the west metro area’s smallest schools, it is essential that athletes play multiple sports.
“Theo Crosby is simply a remarkable young man,” Rathmann said. “He is a winner, not just in terms of wins and losses, but he’s the guy who makes the winning season happen long before the team takes the field by the way he treats others and sets the tone by his own actions. I can’t imagine there are too many high school athletes in Minnesota history who have won two state team titles in the same season. Theo is such a great friend and teammate.
“The football season went long this year, so Theo missed hockey tryouts. The coaches told him he would have to try out once he was done with football.”
Then Crosby’s teammates intervened. “The captains had already reserved Theo’s locker in the varsity locker room. We couldn’t win without him,” Rathmann said.
Macalester College in St. Paul recruited Crosby to kick for its football team next season.
“I visited Macalester early in my junior year,” Crosby. “I visited with the coach and met some of the players, and the school seemed like a good fit.”
As he prepares for college, Crosby knows he has the time management skills to continue on the road to success.
“I have been fortunate to have a great support system at Blake that includes my teachers, coaches and teammates,” he said. “I came to Blake as a freshman along with some of my hockey friends.”
Crosby grew up in Edina and played in all of Edina’s youth sports programs. Prior to enrolling at The Blake School, he attended a private school in Southwest Minneapolis, the Lake Country School. His older brother Lewis played high school hockey for Edina. The brothers never played against each other, but Theo was happy when Blake defeated Edina in this year’s Section 6AA Tournament before earning a state berth with a win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
As a defenseman for the Blake hockey team, Crosby reprised a role he played for the soccer team. In baseball, he patrolled left field and he punted and kicked for the football team last fall.
“Our athletic director, Nick Rathmann, has hired a lot of really good coaches,” Crosby said, adding that Blake’s athletic tradition plays a key role in the school’s success.”
When Crosby first enrolled at Blake, he already had a firm understanding of Blake’s tradition.
“My dad [David Crosby] played football and hockey and graduated from Blake in 1985,” Crosby noted.
With parents who support him in sports and academics, Crosby is looking forward to seeing his mom and dad at Macalester’s games next fall. Rebekah and David have been there with Theo every step of the way.
