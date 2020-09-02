When soccer players dream about scoring goals, they dream of two things - 1. Scoring the game-winner and 2. Making a perfect shot into the area know as the upper 90.
Annika Eckroth did both in Edina’s 2-1 win over Eden Prairie Sept. 1 at Kuhlman Field.
The senior defender broke a 1-1 tie late in the second half when her shot from 35 yards out barely cleared the fingertips of Eagle ninth-grade goalkeeper Lily Mattison.
“Annika couldn’t have placed it better,” Edina head coach Katie Aafedt said after the match. “When the ball came off her foot, I knew it had a chance.”
Eckroth wasn’t so sure. “I thought it would hit the crossbar,” she said. “Then I saw it in the upper 90.”
Edina struggled offensively for most of the game against a younger Eagle team led by University of Wisconsin soccer recruit Maddie Ishaug, one of the senior captains.
“The game had the feel of a big-time Lake Conference game from wire to wire,” Eden Prairie head coach Kelly Taylor said. “Our kids followed the game plan and paid attention to detail. There wasn’t a player on the field who didn’t help us.”
“Eden Prairie is good at counter attacking, and that caught us of-guard,” Eckroth said.
“I thought Eden Prairie was well-organized, and in the first half they had the better of the play,” Aafedt said. The score was tied 0-0 at the half.
Edina finally broke through in the 49th minute. Eight minutes later, a foul was called against the Hornets when EP tri-captain Lauren Becker made a run into the box, and Mim Marsan banged home a penalty kick to tie the score.
Coach Taylor of EP didn’t choose Marsan to take the penalty kick. Instead, she let the Eagle players “sort it out.”
Marsan, a junior midfielder, was the choice. “Mim was poised and made a good shot,” Taylor said.
For most of the match, Eden Prairie concentrated on stopping Maddie Dahlien, Edina’s All-State candidate at forward. Whenever Dahlien picked up a pass and tried to turn, three or four Eagles would be right on top of her.
“We gave Dahlien the respect she deserves,” Taylor said. “She is one of the most electrifying players in the state.”
While giving her team credit for stopping Dahlien from scoring, Taylor gave Edina credit for keeping her senior captain, Maddie Ishaug, off the scoreboard.
“Maddie Ishaug will draw a lot of attention from any opponent we play,” Taylor said. “And Edina made it difficult for her to get going offensively. But Maddie did such a great job on defense. Her work rate is always impressive.”
Taylor liked the way her two outside backs, senior Michelle Nelson and ninth-grader Elisabeth Rupp, took on the challenge of containing Dahlien. “Both of them played the full 80 minutes,” the Eden Prairie coach noted.
Edina’s defensive effort was led by senior goalie Liv Jamison, who stopped everything but the penalty kick. Dorothy Stotts and Lily Hendrikson keyed Edina’s defensive effort, and Stotts was a plus player with her throw-ins.
Edina and Eden Prairie will both be in action with 5 p.m. matches Thursday, Sept. 10. Eden Prairie will host Hopkins at Aerie Stadium, while Edina will play St. Michael-Albertvillle at Kuhlman Field.
