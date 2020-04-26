Audrey Wethington’s athletic career at The Blake School recently earned her the same honor that her sister Madeline won last year - the Athena Award.
Each year, more than 50 Minneapolis area senior female athletes receive the Athena Award as the most outstanding female athlete at their respective schools. This year’s banquet was scheduled for early May, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As she waits to receive the Athena Award, Audrey Wethington is preparing to join her sister as a University of Minnesota hockey teammate this fall.
The younger Wethington has earned 11 varsity letters in hockey, soccer and golf as a Blake athlete. She was named an All-State hockey player this year.
Wethington took time out from her high school season to represent her country at the World 18-and-Under Hockey Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia. Team USA, which also included Minnetonka High’s Athena Award winner, Maggie Nicholson, won the gold medals by defeating Canada in the finals.
“Playing for Team USA was an experience like no other,” Wethington said. “I am so fortunate to have been given that opportunity. I have learned so much from the great coaches and teammates that I have had at the World Championships the last two years. [In 2018], we played in Japan, where we won silver.”
“Growing up, my sister and I played high school hockey and golf together, as well as youth hockey and soccer,” Wethington said. “So to be able to play together at an elite level like this is something that I am really looking forward to.”
Wethington’s love of hockey goes back farther than she can remember. Less than a year after she learned to walk, she was already on skates with her mom and Grandma Brodt at Roseville Ice Arena.
Outside of sports, Wethington belongs to two Christian youth groups and volunteers for YES (Youth Engaged in Service. The YES program allows teens to perform a number of community services, including making sandwiches and cookies for the homeless, interacting with underprivileged children and bringing blankets and cards to children in the hospitals. She also sings in a show choir at The Blake School.
There isn’t a National Honors Society at Blake, but Wethington has taken advanced placement classes in English, French, biology, government and calculus.
Looking to her long-term future, Wethington plans on going to medical school and becoming an orthopedic surgeon. Her major at the University of Minnesota will be biology.
