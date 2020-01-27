Senior Airman Alexander Dahlqusit

Senior Airman Alexander Dahlquist, Richfield High School class of 2015, has been awarded the 2019 Airman of Year award by his unit, the 822nd Base Defense Squadron, based out of Moody Air Force Base near Valdosta GA, for exemplary performance of his duties.
