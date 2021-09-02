Portland Avenue UMC appointed new Pastor

Rev. Henry S. Dolopei II of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, has accepted the head Pastor Position at Portland Avenue United Methodist Church, 8000 Portland Ave S, in Bloomington. Pastor Dolopei has been working for the past seven years as the Associate Pastor at Brooklyn United Methodist Church in Brooklyn Center. In this capacity he has worked with many non-profit groups, mission organizations and people in need to facilitate a “love your neighbor” attitude and spread the good will of God among the people in his church and community. The Staff Parish Relations Committee at Portland Avenue is excited about the new energy level and enthusiasm Pastor Henry will be bringing to our church. He beams the Light of God everywhere he looks and anytime he speaks. Be sure to save-the-date, Sunday, October 3rd, 2021. Come and join us in welcoming them all to The PORT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.