Fredrikson & Byron Announces New Shareholder Courtney A.H. Thompson

Fredrikson & Byron has elected new shareholder Courtney A.H. Thompson to its Minneapolis office. Thompson is a member of the Advertising, Marketing & Trademark, Anti-Counterfeiting and Corporate Sustainability & Social Responsibility Groups. Thompson provides great value, efficiency and service to her clients, focusing her practice at the intersection of business transactions and intellectual property protection. She regularly provides strategic advice and brand management services to her clients while protecting and enforcing intellectual property assets domestically and internationally. She has strong relationships with foreign counsel around the world, allowing her to assist clients with global filing strategies in an efficient and cost-effective manner in key jurisdictions.
