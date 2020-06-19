On June 25th, 2020, after 23, 740 days and 568,778 hours and 34,186,680 minutes, long time Edina residents Donn and Bonnie Latourell are celebrating an inseparable 65 good years of marriage. Originally married at St James Episcopal Church on the Parkway in Minneapolis on June 25, 1955, they have since renewed and recommitted their vows multiple times at St.Alban's Episcopal Church in Edina. They are being honored with a drive-by parade at their home at 3pm today. HAPPY 65th ANNIVERSARY Mom & Dad! Much love, Your Kids, Grandkids and Great-Grandkids

