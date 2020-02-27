Harry and Julie Munson 50th Anniversary!

Harry and Julie (Olson) Munson of Bloomington, MN will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 6, 2020. They were married March 6, 1970 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Dresser, WI. They have two daughters, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Congratulations and love from your family and friends!

