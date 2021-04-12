Senior Airman Andrew Bosquez, Richfield High School class of 2016, has been awarded the 2020 Airman of the Year Award for the 647th Air Base Group. He was also awarded Airman of the Quarter: Oct-Dec-2020 by the 647th Force Support Squadron. The 647th Air Base Group provides integrated installation and base support for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, with approximately 900 personnel in six diverse squadrons.
