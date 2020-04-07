Lake Conference girls dance team coordinator Ted Schultz of Minnetonka has released the All-Lake team for the 2019-20 season.

Conference champion Wayzata and runner-up Edina lead the selections with four members each. Combining scores for jazz and high-kick competition, Wayzata finished with 41 points to 35 for Edina. Other team scores were: Eden Prairie 31, Minnetonka 22, Hopkins 20, St. Michael-Albertville 13, Buffalo 5.

All-Lake Team

Wayzata: Seniors Saylor Campbell, Lauren Fornshell and Stasia Baranivsky and junior Ella Winston.

Edina: Seniors Lauren Busyn, Caroline Theis and Megan McLenighan and junior Ella Holm.

Eden Prairie: Seniors Lanie Cline, Hannah Fox and Veronica Hansen.

Minnetonka: Seniors Emme Lindberg, Emma Conradi and Sophia Saferstein.

Hopkins: Seniors Maddy Doeden, Carly Marschinke and Claire Wahlen.

St. Michael-Albertville: Seniors Brooke Hunsley and Kallyn Amundson.

Buffalo: Sophomore Elisabeth Grack.

Honorable Mention

Wayzata: Seniors Erin Anderson, Addy Berling and Sarah Breuing.

Edina: Senior Lexi Emery, junior Maddie Glerum and sophomore Morgan McLenighan.

Eden Prairie: Seniors Brooke Aksoz, Gracie Butler and Sophia Kotonias.

Minnetonka: Seniors Lexi Lacombe, Anna Kesley and Megan Collins.

Hopkins: Junior Jaden Lehman and sophomores Kendal Isackson and Bridget Miller.

St. Michael-Albertville: Juniors Alyssa Krueger, Ava Windel and Kenna Vorgert.

Buffalo: Junior Vanessa Wong.

